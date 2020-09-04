Sushant’s chat with his bank manager REVEAL he wanted to change credentials to minimise Rhea’s expenditure

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Whatsapp chat with his bank manager which was recently accessed by the CBI suggests that he wanted to change credentials to minimise Rhea Chakraborty’s expenditure.

As new details unfold in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, we’ve just found out that the late actor’s WhatsApp conversation with his bank manager suggests that the actor wanted to gain control over his finances and his bank account. The news comes right after Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were accused of making numerous transactions from SSR’s account.

CBI also accessed Sushant’s chats with his bank manager named Harsh from Kotak Mahindra bank on May 20. Their chat reads: "Hi Harsh, this is Sushant Rajput, pls call when you can," the late star texted. Harsh had replied, ‘Hi, I will require your signature on the form. On which email ID shall I send the form."

The conversation was about Sushant seeking details to change his mobile number on the bank records. As per sources, Sushant wanted to take control of his finances and was allegedly upset about Rhea’s expenditures being made from his account. The account in question is the same one mentioned in the FIR registered by the Patna police. Sushant's father had claimed that INR 15 crore was missing from his account.

