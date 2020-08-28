Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh claims Rhea Chakraborty believed SSR was murdered until the previous day

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh has just revealed that Rhea Chakraborty called her yesterday and said that she believed SSR was actually murdered, and suspected foul play. Scroll down for details.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence and finally gave a tell-all interview where she claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was struggling with depression and took his own life. Rhea also supported the suicide theory and rubbished claims of “bizarre” conspiracy theories making the rounds. Post Rhea’s explosive interviews, many stars like and Swara Bhasker have reacted to her chat, and now Sushant Singh’s friend Smita Parikh is weighing in.

After Rhea revealed her side of the story, earlier today, Sushant Singh’s friend Smita Parikh claims that the actress called Smita up yesterday and said things completely contrasting to her statements today.

According to Smita, Rhea believes the murder theory. Smita detailed into her conversation with Rhea yesterday and revealed: “We spoke about Sushant’s passing, and I asked her that you were SSR’s life for a year, how are you still talking about his suicide. To which Rhea replied by saying, ‘no now even I believe that it wasn’t a suicide and I do want justice for him. I am already so busy with my own fight, to fight for him’ I told her I understand and you need to get out of this first to fight for him but at least you can ask for justice for him. And she said, ‘yes I will definitely do this and I want this. I suspect that there is definitely a foul play.’”

In case you missed it, recently, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more.

