0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh claims Rhea Chakraborty believed SSR was murdered until the previous day

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh has just revealed that Rhea Chakraborty called her yesterday and said that she believed SSR was actually murdered, and suspected foul play. Scroll down for details.
Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh claims Rhea Chakraborty believed SSR was murdered until the previous daySushant’s friend Smita Parikh claims Rhea Chakraborty believed SSR was murdered until the previous day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence and finally gave a tell-all interview where she claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was struggling with depression and took his own life. Rhea also supported the suicide theory and rubbished claims of “bizarre” conspiracy theories making the rounds. Post Rhea’s explosive interviews, many stars like Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have reacted to her chat, and now Sushant Singh’s friend Smita Parikh is weighing in. 

 

After Rhea revealed her side of the story, earlier today, Sushant Singh’s friend Smita Parikh claims that the actress called Smita up yesterday and said things completely contrasting to her statements today. 

 

According to Smita, Rhea believes the murder theory. Smita detailed into her conversation with Rhea yesterday and revealed: “We spoke about Sushant’s passing, and I asked her that you were SSR’s life for a year, how are you still talking about his suicide. To which Rhea replied by saying, ‘no now even I believe that it wasn’t a suicide and I do want justice for him. I am already so busy with my own fight, to fight for him’ I told her I understand and you need to get out of this first to fight for him but at least you can ask for justice for him. And she said, ‘yes I will definitely do this and I want this. I suspect that there is definitely a foul play.’”

 

In case you missed it, recently, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more.

 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant was DESTROYED by Me Too allegations; Reveals SSR felt like a target

Credits :Republic World

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement