Sushant’s psychiatrists reveal SSR was suffering from Bipolar disorder; Family knew mental health history

Sushant Singh Rajput’s previous 2 psychiatrists just revealed an explosive statement, contradicting SSR’s family’s claims. Scroll down for details.

2 psychiatrists who were treating Sushant Singh Rajput have made claims that completely contradicts his family’s. The mental health professionals in their explosive revelations revealed that Sushant had been battling bipolar disorder symptoms since he was 20, and also showed signs of Attention Deficit Disorder. Dr Susan Walker and Dr Chavda told CBI officials that the actor suffered through symptoms in early childhood.

Dr Susan Walker also said that SSR’s anxiety was at its peak in 2013 and 2014 and that on a scale of 1 to 10, it had reached a 9 during his final days. She also revealed that Shruti Modi, SSR’s ex manager, whatsapped her and asked her to help Sushant. SSR was also allegedly suicidal in June 2020 according to Susan’s official statement to the CBI.

In case you missed it, yesterday, in a press conference held from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's side, their lawyer Vikas Singh said that Sushant did suffer from anxiety issues in the year 2013 but also said that it was a stray incident. Vikas Singh further went on to add that the late actor had some anxiety problems back in the year 2013, but that was taken done and dusted at that particular time. The lawyer further added that people tend to take medications when they face health problems. But, that in no way hinted that the late star had mental health problems or depression. Vikas Singh during the press conference stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was doing fine between 2013 and 2019.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer states late actor had anxiety in 2013; Says 'it was a stray incident'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×