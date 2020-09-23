  1. Home
Sushant Singh Case fame DGP Bihar Gupteshwar seeks VRS, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Says, 'Not justice for SSR’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says it is not justice for Sushant Singh after DGP Bihar Gupteshwar seeks voluntary retirement. Read on!
Sushant Singh Case fame DGP Bihar Gupteshwar seeks VRS, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Says, 'Not justice for SSR'
Today, Sushant Singh Case fame Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey made headlines when he announced that he is taking voluntary retirement from service, and in turn, triggered speculations that the officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls. What next, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement saying, this is not justice for Sushant Singh Rajput but 'justice for Gupteshwar Pandey'. In a statement, Rhea’s lawyer said, “The Request for VRS by DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey and Granting VRS by Bihar Government and Union Government in 24 hrs is as fast as Bihar Government Transfer of FIR against Rhea to CBI and acceptance of it by Union Govt. This is not justice for SSR but Justice for Gupteshwar Pandey.” Later, talking to ANI, the DGP said that, “SSR probe cannot be connected to my VRS. I only acted according to law.” Adding, he said, “I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too," he added.

Well, DGP’s VRS comes under scanner as this development comes ahead of Assembly poll in Bihar scheduled to be held in October-November. For all those who don’t know, Gupteshwar Pandey made headlines during investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and he was vocal about the Mumbai Police and their inefficiency while probing SSR death case. Also, he had said that actor Rhea Chakraborty didn’t have the “stature” to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and also, he had expressed a sense of victory after Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

That said, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, who were arrested by the NCB, continue to be under judicial custody and yesterday, their custody was extended until October 6, 2020

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Spot on. It was never about justice for SSR. All personal agendas and political vendettas.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

LMAO!! He is running away now. SSR proved druggie. All they are now running away.

