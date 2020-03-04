Sushant Singh pens a heartfelt poem on Delhi riots and it comes with a soul stirring message; Check it out

Sushant Singh, who has been quite vocal about his views on the political happenings in the nation, recently penned a soul stirring poem on Delhi violence.

It has been a week since the nation was taken aback with the gruesome riots in Delhi. What was termed as a communal incident, claimed over 40 lives and many families were devastated in the riots. Although things are in control now, the situation has been quite critical in certain areas of the national capital. Besides, these riots have got everyone brimming with opinions. In fact, several celebrities have expressed their concern over the situation in Delhi.

And now, Sushant Singh has penned a soul stirring poem about the riots and it will certainly give you jitters. The Lakshya actor who has been quite vocal about his views on the political happenings in the country, took a jibe at the rioters. Sushant wrote, “थक गए होगे तुम, साँस ले लो ज़रा। हिसाब लगा लो कि टोपी वाला था, या था तिलक वाला वो जो मरा। अब भी जी नहीं भरा? मुझे मार कर मिटती हो नफ़रत तुम्हारी, तो ख़ुद चलकर आऊँगा तुम तक ये वादा है मेरा। बस इतनी मोहलत देना ऐ दोस्त कि जो घर तोड़े हैं तुमने, उनमें से कुछ तो मैं फिर बना दूँ ज़रा।”

Take a look at Sushant Singh’s heart-wrenching tweet on Delhi Riots:

थक गए होगे तुम, साँस ले लो ज़रा।

हिसाब लगा लो कि टोपी वाला था,

या था तिलक वाला वो जो मरा।

अब भी जी नहीं भरा?

मुझे मार कर मिटती हो नफ़रत तुम्हारी,

तो ख़ुद चलकर आऊँगा तुम तक

ये वादा है मेरा।

बस इतनी मोहलत देना ऐ दोस्त

कि जो घर तोड़े हैं तुमने,

उनमें से कुछ तो मैं फिर बना दूँ ज़रा। — सुशांत सिंह sushant sing (@sushant_says) March 3, 2020

To recall, Sushant had earlier grabbed the eyeballs after he expressed his views against the Citizenship Amendment Act and was seen participating in the anti-CAA protests. Interestingly, the renowned actor, who was seen hosting Savdhaan India, was also removed from the crime based show after voicing his opinions against CAA.

