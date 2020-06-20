Sushant Singh Rajput: 21 year old fan commits suicide in Visakhapatnam post actor’s demise

Sushant Singh Rajput had breathed his last on June 14, 2020 and his demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the nation.

It’s been a week since Sushant Singh Rajput died and looks like the fans are still finding it hard to come to terms with this heartbreaking reality. Ever since the news of Sushant’s untimely demise surfaced, condolences poured in from fans from all corners of the world on social media. Amid this, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on social media wherein a 21 year old die hard fan of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had committed suicide post Sushant’s demise on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the lady, who was a teacher by profession, was quite disturbed with Sushant’s death and kept watching his videos repeatedly. The media reports also suggested that she even slipped into depressed. Reportedly, the lady hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room. Talking about the case, T Mohan Rao, Harbour division assistant police commissioner, told Mumbai Mirror, “The woman kept watching videos of the actor and got into depression. When all were at home, she went into the bedroom on the pretext of attending nature’s call and bolted from inside. Later, she was found hanging from the ceiling.”

To note, this is the fourth case post Sushant’s demise. Earlier, a 15 year old girl had ended her life in Port Blair. The media reports suggested that the 15-year-old girl was depressed since last few days and had been writing a lot about Sushant in her diary.

On the other hand, a 10th standard student from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh had also ended his life. The minor had also, reportedly, left a suicide note which read, "If He Can Do It Why Can’t I". Besides, a 17 year old student had also committed suicide in Patna after hearing about Sushant’s death on television.

