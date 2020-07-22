Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 statements by Sanjana Sanghi about her Dil Bechara co actor post his demise

As we are heading towards the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, here are 5 instances when debutant Sanjana Sanghi spoke about the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput – the name resonates with several emotions at the moment. He was a self-made actor with brilliance who nailed every role with perfection. Be it Ishaan Bhatt from Kai Po Che to Mansoor Khan from Kedarnath or Anni from Chhichhore, each of his characters on the silver screen was full of hope and inspiration for millions of fans. Unfortunately, this epitome of talent is no more with us now. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year.

His demise has not just left millions of his fans heartbroken but a section of the society is also suspecting a foul play in the case. Needless to say, Sushant’s death has got everyone brimming with an opinion and everyone has got something to say about the 34 year old actor. Amid this, all eyes were on Sushant’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who had worked with the late actor in Dil Bechara which is all set to be out on July 24. The actress is making her grand debut with this Mukesh Chhabra directorial. However, Sanjana has been shaken to bits post Sushant’s demise. Ever since then, the newcomer has shared several emotional posts about Sushant. Here’s a look at five statements given by Sanjana Sanghi about Sushant Singh Rajput:

On his demise

Sushant’s death was undoubtedly the most shocking news and Sanjana was equally upset with the heartbreaking news. She even shared a heartfelt message post the actor’s demise and mentioned how she wished the Raabta actor had given her a forever in a limited number of days. She said, “I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you give the only happiness you wanted in the world. John Green wrote this, in our beloved book, The Fault In Our Stars, from my character to yours, but here is me, Sanjana, saying this to you, Sushant: You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. A forever of learnings, and memories.”

On working with Sushant

Sanjana, who has been making her debut against Sushant, has been overwhelmed about the same. In her interaction with Zee News, the newcomer spoke about her experience of working with Sushant and stated, “I knew that in him I found a pillar, a strength, someone who is so respectful of my hard work, my talent but at the same time, so sure of his own talent. He gives you a lot of space, that is the best thing about him. His humility in his craft, his humility in his absolute brilliance is one thing I will always keep close to my heart.”

Bonded over food and academics

Sanjana met Sushant while working on Dil Bechara and the two hit out immediately. And while the newcomer is overwhelmed about sharing the screen space with the late actor, she recalled how they bonded over academics and their love for food. “Mukesh, Sushant and I - all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we three decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat, and started gorging. He mocked me for how much food I can eat, but the food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia. This lunch, most oddly, was marked with my father sending me a text saying we got a letter home telling us I had become a Gold Medalist at Delhi University. Sushant, Mukesh and the whole team were ecstatic to hear this news too - and what followed was champagne (that we never got the chance to open and celebrate with) and the kindest note from him about what the colliding of academia and cinema means even to him and the value it holds, which I still have tucked firmly in my drawer,” she stated.

On watching Dil Bechara trailer sans Sushant

Needless to say, Dil Bechara has got each one of us quite emotional. After all, it will be the last time we will get to see Sushant’s magic in front of the camera. While everyone is waiting for the movie whole-heartedly, Sanjana never thought to experience witness the trailer release without him. Taking about the same, the newcomer stated, “When the trailer dropped (July 6), I thought he will text me, saying 'You have killed it, rockstar!' That's what he would say after a good day on the set. I am not even close to coming to terms with what happened. I know it will hit me in two to three months.”

On rumoured tiff with Sushant Singh Rajput

Post, Sushant’s demise, Sanjana was quizzed about her rumoured tiff with the late actor in context with the #MeToo allegations. While she rubbished the news of any difference with the Raabta actor, she also called the reports as baseless rumours. To recall, there were reports which allegedly accused Sushant of misbehaving with Sanjana. Talking about the same in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjana said, “Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there. But I was equally troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that's what matters. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, then you don't pay heed to it and let it pass. But when it becomes rampant, and there are articles which are baseless, I have no respect for them or the people writing them or the ones believing them.”

