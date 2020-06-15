  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput addressed Manoj Bajpayee as ‘Dadda’; Latter says he’ll wait to cook Bihari mutton for him

Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee shared screen space in Sonchiriya and as soon as the news of Sushant’s demise broke, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pen a note remembering Sushant and questioned as to why did he die by suicide. By way of his long note, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to call him ‘Dadda’ as sharing a still from Abhishek Chaubey’s film, Manoj wrote, "Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant ?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace !!!!!Yours dadda!!!....”

Besides Manoj, other actors and friends of Sushant such as Anushka Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others, too, took to social media to express a sense of grief over his demise. As we speak, the autopsy report of the late actor is out, and the report states that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging. Also we speak, the actor has been laid to rest in Mumbai and from Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi to Ranveery Shorey and Rajkummar Rao, a host of actors were snapped at the funeral

Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which hit the theatres in September 2019. Also, Sushant’s film, Dil Bechara, which is a remake of the book- The Fault In Our Stars, is yet to release as the film's release was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Manoj Bajpayee's post here:

