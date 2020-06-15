Sushant Singh Rajput addressed Manoj Bajpayee as ‘Dadda’; Latter says he’ll wait to cook Bihari mutton for him

Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee shared screen space in Sonchiriya and as soon as the news of Sushant’s demise broke, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pen a note remembering Sushant and questioned as to why did he die by suicide. By way of his long note, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to call him ‘Dadda’ as sharing a still from Abhishek Chaubey’s film, Manoj wrote, "Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant ?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace !!!!!Yours dadda!!!....”

Besides Manoj, other actors and friends of Sushant such as , Nupur Sanon, , Amitabh Bachchan, , and others, too, took to social media to express a sense of grief over his demise. As we speak, the autopsy report of the late actor is out, and the report states that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging. Also we speak, the actor has been laid to rest in Mumbai and from , Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi to Ranveery Shorey and Rajkummar Rao, a host of actors were snapped at the funeral

Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant ?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace !!!!!Yours dadda!!! pic.twitter.com/0DuA3zdgrT — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 14, 2020

