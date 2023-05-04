Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani starrer M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release in cinemas

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story was one of the most loved films of that year. The film starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani touched the hearts of many fans and it is still among the favourites for many. India's most successful cricket captain and sports legend M.S. Dhoni is an inspiration to many, and for his fans here is some fantastic news - The big-ticket blockbuster M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which bowled over audiences in 2016, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres on 12th May across theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release

This news not only comes as a big surprise for M.S Dhoni fans but also for all the late Sushant Singh Rajput fans who have been missing seeing him on the silver screen. “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen,” said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story re-releases in theatres on 12th May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Smriti Irani gets emotional as she remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

While speaking to Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview, Smriti had talked about June 14, 2020 when Sushant passed away. She revealed that she was on a video conference when she heard about the unfortunate news. She shared, "The day Sushant died, I was on a VC (video conference). There were many people. But I just couldn’t… I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, ‘Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko."

Kiara Advani is all set to be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She recently wrapped up the film and pictures from the set made it to social media. The film will be released on June 29. Apart from this, she will be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.

