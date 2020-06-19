Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s goofy throwback video will leave you with bittersweet feelings

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were co-stars and friends and the actor’s sudden demise left the Raabta star extremely saddened. We stumbled upon a throwback video of Kriti and Sushant that will leave you emotional.

It has been a few days since fans have been mourning the loss of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput and tributes continue to pour in for him. While Sushant’s death by suicide sent shockwaves across Bollywood, his fans were left heartbroken over it. The Kedarnath actor’s close friend Kriti Sanon bid adieu to Sushant at his funeral along with others and also penned a gut-wrenching goodbye note on social media. Sushant and Kriti worked on Raabta together and their fans loved their banter.

As tributes continue to pour for Sushant, a throwback video of the Raabta actor with Kriti is doing rounds on social media that is bound to leave you emotional. In the video, Sushant and Kriti can be seen goofing around with each other and enacting a scene. In the video, Kriti is seen pretending to be a kid who is sad and is deciding to leave the house while Sushant informs her that a sweet treat is being made at home to stop her. The goofy fun between the co-stars is bound to make you nostalgic.

Also Read|Bhumi Pednekar bids adieu to Sushant Singh Rajput: Through that telescope, I’ll spot you again, a Neutron Star

A few days back, a video of Kriti and Sushant watching videos together surfaced on social media and it went viral. Fans of the actor have been flooding social media with throwback photos and videos of Sushant to pay their respects to the late star. Kriti joined his family at the funeral along with , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others to say a final goodbye to the Kedarnath actor. Sushant’s case is being investigated by the police and Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra and others have recorded their statements.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s throwback video:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×