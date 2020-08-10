  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s company domain name & IP address changed after the actor’s demise?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty owned a company named ‘Rheality’ in which Showik Chakraborty was a part of the directors. As per latest reports, the IP address of the actor’s company’s website was reportedly changed post his demise.
21666 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s company domain name & IP address changed after the actor’s demise?Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s company domain name & IP address changed after the actor’s demise?

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the investigation has been going on since the actor’s untimely death in June. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate called in Rhea Chakraborty for questioning for a second time and her brother Showik Chakraborty also was asked to come for a third time. Rhea and Showik’s father and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi also were called in for interrogation regarding the allegations of misappropriation of funds in the actor’s case. Now, another update coming in as per reports is that the company that Sushant and Rhea owned, the IP address and the domain name of the same was changed post his death.

As per Times Now, IP address & domain name of the company owned by Sushant Singh, Rhea Chakraborty & her brother were changed days after the death of Sushant. The report further claimed that on June 23, the IP address allegedly was changed and another time on August 7, the IP address of the company named ‘Rheality,’ that was owned by Rhea and Sushant, was changed. Further, the report by the news channel claimed that the domain name also was changed post the actor’s death.

The domain name was also reportedly changed on August 7 leading to various suspicions. Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh had levelled several allegations against Rhea and 5 others in an FIR registered in Patna. Post that, the case was recommended by the Bihar Government to the Centre for CBI probe. Last week, it was revealed that the Centre had accepted the CBI probe recommendation and transferred the case to the central agency. It was also reportedly revealed that CBI had registered an FIR against Rhea and 5 others and will begin their investigation. 

Currently, Rhea, Showik, their father and Shruti Modi are being grilled by the ED in allegations related to money laundering. Rhea’s petition to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai will be heard by the SC on August 11. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 and it left the entire nation shocked. 

Also Read|PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for 2nd time with Showik for ED interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement