Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s company domain name & IP address changed after the actor’s demise?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty owned a company named ‘Rheality’ in which Showik Chakraborty was a part of the directors. As per latest reports, the IP address of the actor’s company’s website was reportedly changed post his demise.

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the investigation has been going on since the actor’s untimely death in June. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate called in Rhea Chakraborty for questioning for a second time and her brother Showik Chakraborty also was asked to come for a third time. Rhea and Showik’s father and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi also were called in for interrogation regarding the allegations of misappropriation of funds in the actor’s case. Now, another update coming in as per reports is that the company that Sushant and Rhea owned, the IP address and the domain name of the same was changed post his death.

As per Times Now, IP address & domain name of the company owned by Sushant Singh, Rhea Chakraborty & her brother were changed days after the death of Sushant. The report further claimed that on June 23, the IP address allegedly was changed and another time on August 7, the IP address of the company named ‘Rheality,’ that was owned by Rhea and Sushant, was changed. Further, the report by the news channel claimed that the domain name also was changed post the actor’s death.

The domain name was also reportedly changed on August 7 leading to various suspicions. Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh had levelled several allegations against Rhea and 5 others in an FIR registered in Patna. Post that, the case was recommended by the Bihar Government to the Centre for CBI probe. Last week, it was revealed that the Centre had accepted the CBI probe recommendation and transferred the case to the central agency. It was also reportedly revealed that CBI had registered an FIR against Rhea and 5 others and will begin their investigation.

Currently, Rhea, Showik, their father and Shruti Modi are being grilled by the ED in allegations related to money laundering. Rhea’s petition to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai will be heard by the SC on August 11. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 and it left the entire nation shocked.

