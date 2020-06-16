  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were set to get married, were house hunting reveals broker

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother had revealed that the actor was supposed to get married in November. The news was confirmed by Rhea Chakraborty's broker in a recent interview.
Sushant Singh Rajput left millions of his fans and the film industry at large devastated and in an utter state of shock with his untimely demise. While the actor has left a deep void, Sushant was in the news last year for his film Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film was a massive box office success. Not just that, the actor was rumoured to be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty and the duo were spotted by the paparazzi on multiple occasions. 

Meanwhile, there are reports that the actor was also scheduled to tie the knot this year. While talking to India TV, Sushant’s cousin brother had revealed that Sushant was supposed to get married in November. Although he didn’t reveal the name of the girl, he did mention that the family was gearing up for the wedding which was said to take place in Mumbai. 

Now, Rhea Chakraborty's broker revealed to Nav Bharat Times that Sushant and Rhea were set to tie the knot this year. They were even house hunting for a space in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area as they geared up for their wedding which was slated to take place end of the year. Broker Sunny Singh said, "Sushant and Rhea were about to get married. And so they were looking for a house in Bandra." He added that Rhea was one of his old clients and had revealed that the couple were on the lookout for a new space despite Sushant living in a sprawling apartment. 

While Rhea Chakraborty has not yet shared anything on social media, she was snapped with her family members at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where Sushant's remains were taken. 

