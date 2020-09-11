  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's old video of smoking 'rolled cigarette' together surfaces

An old video of Sushant and Rhea smoking together while jamming with Samuel Haokip and Siddharth Pithani has now surfaced.
34468 reads Mumbai
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's old video of smoking 'rolled cigarette' together surfaces.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship for almost over a year but the duo never made it official in public until the actress called herself 'Sushant's girlfriend' in a post she shared mourning his demise. Since the passing away of Sushant, the Chakraborty's have been at the center of the case after Sushant's family filed a case alleging money laundering, cheating, abetment to suicide among other charges. 

Recently, Rhea was arrested on the charges of procurement of drugs and on Friday her bail plea as well as her brother's plea was rejected. Now, an old video of Sushant and Rhea smoking together has surfaced. In the video, Rhea and Sushant can be seen jamming with Samuel Haokip and Siddharth Pithani. In the background, a girl can be sitting on the couch. 

The video begins with the person filming the video asking if it is 'charas'. To which Sushant replies, "Ye VFX hai," Rhea then chimes in and says, "Rolled cigarettes." Sushant adds, "Herbal mere haath mai hai, ye VFX hai," suggesting with his eyes as he looks at his fingers holding the stub.

While Samuel can be seen playing the guitar, Rhea and Sushant each have a mic as they take turns and sing. Rhea can also be heard saying 'I love you' to the late actor to which he replies saying, "I hope so."  The video clearly shows Rhea and Sushant smoking as they jam with their friends.

Pinkvilla cannot verify the authenticity of the video.  

Credits :Zee News

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement