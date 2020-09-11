Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's old video of smoking 'rolled cigarette' together surfaces

An old video of Sushant and Rhea smoking together while jamming with Samuel Haokip and Siddharth Pithani has now surfaced.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship for almost over a year but the duo never made it official in public until the actress called herself 'Sushant's girlfriend' in a post she shared mourning his demise. Since the passing away of Sushant, the Chakraborty's have been at the center of the case after Sushant's family filed a case alleging money laundering, cheating, abetment to suicide among other charges.

Recently, Rhea was arrested on the charges of procurement of drugs and on Friday her bail plea as well as her brother's plea was rejected. Now, an old video of Sushant and Rhea smoking together has surfaced. In the video, Rhea and Sushant can be seen jamming with Samuel Haokip and Siddharth Pithani. In the background, a girl can be sitting on the couch.

The video begins with the person filming the video asking if it is 'charas'. To which Sushant replies, "Ye VFX hai," Rhea then chimes in and says, "Rolled cigarettes." Sushant adds, "Herbal mere haath mai hai, ye VFX hai," suggesting with his eyes as he looks at his fingers holding the stub.

While Samuel can be seen playing the guitar, Rhea and Sushant each have a mic as they take turns and sing. Rhea can also be heard saying 'I love you' to the late actor to which he replies saying, "I hope so." The video clearly shows Rhea and Sushant smoking as they jam with their friends.

Pinkvilla cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Credits :Zee News

