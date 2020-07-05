Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara trailer to be out on THIS date

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi shared the new poster of her film and revealed when the film's trailer will drop. Check it out below.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film opposite Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara, was set for a digital release. The announcement was made by the makers' film last month, a few days after his demise. After releasing a new poster, the makers have now announced that Dil Bechara's trailer will be out on 6 July. Sharing a happy poster of Sushant and Sanjana, the caption read, "Every love story is beautiful, but this one is our favourite The trailer of #DilBechara will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned!"

For the unversed, the film is the Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars'. Meanwhile, Sanjana also shared the new poster and wrote, "Kizie is entirely incomplete without Manny. This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow. You all? Just stay tuned."

Take a look at Dil Bechara's trailer announcement below:

Fans who rallied for the actor's last film to be released in theatres, were disappointed with the news that film was going to release on a web streaming platform. Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a female lead.

Just a few days ago, Sanjana shared a fun and heartwarming photo with Sushant from the sets of their film. She wrote, "Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly."

Take a look at her post:

Dil Bechara will be casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and will release on 24th July.

