Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande & Ekta Kapoor to bring back Pavitra Rishta Part 2 as a tribute to him?

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name post Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta and it was post the show that Sushant got noticed by Bollywood directors and producers, and was offered his first Bollywood film. That said, as we speak, it’s been more than a month to Sushant’s untimely demise, and as per reports, it is being said that Ankita Lokhande, who starred opposite Sushant in the show, has approached Ekta Kapoor to come up with season 2 of Pavitra Rishta as a tribute to the actor. That’s right!

We all know that Pavitra Rishta was close to Sushant’s heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and as per reports, both Ekta Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande, feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor. If reports are to be believed, Ekta has backed Ankita’s idea, and the casting for season 2 will begin once the logistics are in place. Not just Sushant, Pavitra Rishta is a special show for Ankita too as it was during the show that Ankita and Sushant started dating each other.

Also, reports suggest that Ekta Kapoor will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily forward and Ekta will go ahead once everyone is satisfied with the script and characters. On Sushant’s one month anniversary, while Ankita Lokhande lit a candle remembering Sushant ‘Child of God’, Ekta Kapoor recalled Sushant by revisting his photos and alongside, Ekta penned a heartwarming note promising that whenever she will see a shooting star, she will think of him.

