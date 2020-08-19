Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande hails SC’s verdict to transfer case to CBI: Justice is truth in action

As Supreme Court transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI, Ankita Lokhande calls it first step to justice for the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire nation heartbroken and in a state of shock. And while it’s been over two months since the fateful incident, all eyes have been on the investigation in the case as each one of us has been keen to know what transpired with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star on June 14, 2020. And now as per a recent development, Supreme Court has transferred Sushant’s death case to CBI during a recent hearing.

Yes! CBI will be taking over the case now. Undoubtedly, the judgement has come with a huge sigh of relief for Sushant’s family, friends and fans who have been demanding CBI enquiry in the case for quite some time now. Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who had also been quite vocal about seeking CBI probe in the case, has welcomed SC’s judgement and even called it a victory of the truth. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress also called it the first step to justice for Sushant. Sharing her excitement over the verdict, Ankita tweeted, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice.”

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s tweet over SC’s verdict:

Justice is the truth in action

Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Sushant had paid Rs 4.5 crores for a Malad based flat which has been occupied by Ankita. However, the actress had shunned the reports of the late actor paying for the flat and shared pics of her flat's registration and bank statement. “Here iI cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMI's being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr,” she wrote.

