Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande & Mahesh Shetty are all smiles in this nostalgic photo by Kushal Zaveri

In a major Flasback Friday photo, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen goofily posing for the camera along with ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Mahesh Shetty.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and director Kushal Zaveri took to Instagram to share a major Flasback Friday photo. The precious picture shows the close knit group of friends having fun as they pose goofily for the camera. The photo is not only of Sushant and Kushal, but also includes the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Mahesh Shetty along with a few others. 

Sharing the photo, Kushal wrote, "#nostalgia," with a heart emoji. Check out the happy picture of Sushant, Ankita, Mahesh and Kushal below:  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sushant and Mahesh Shetty were extremely close and it is widely reported that the actor had made a call to him hours before he was found dead in his room on 14 June. Various reports now state that Mahesh Shetty will also be questioned by the CBI team who are probing the actor's tragic demise. 

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kushal Zaveri have been friends since the actor began his career and took his first steps in the television industry. Just days before Sushant's demise, the late actor had messaged Kushal on the evening of 1 June on WhatsApp asking the director about his well being. Sushant's text had read, "How are you bhai? I hope you are healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. Sushant." Turns out, the 'Chhichhore' actor had told Zaveri that he was 'trying to grow' and working on himself 'spiritually'. 

