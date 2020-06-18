Sushant Singh Rajput is a ball of happiness as he poses with Shraddha Kapoor & cast of Chhichhore in BTS PICS

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, and soon after, Twitter was flooded with heartwarming notes for the actor. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , to and others, a host of Bollywood celebs took to social media to grieve his death, and ever since, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been sharing throwback photos and videos of the actor and today, we got our hands on a series of photos of Sushant and Shraddha with the team of Chhichhore and in the photos, Sushant is seen flashing his widest smile while posing with the cast of Chhichhore.

From posing with this Chhichore boys gang to striking a pose with Shraddha and others, Sushant Singh Rajput is a ball of happiness and these photos are proof of the fact that this Kedarnath actor used to have a lot of fun on the sets. Today, Sushant’s US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, reached their Patna home and she took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her “baby” brother along with a picture of a handwritten card given to her by her late brother. The note read, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.”

On the work front, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release and the film was a massive success at the box office. Also, it was being reported that post Chhichhore, Sushant was offered six films as Politician Sanjay Nirupam expressed his thoughts over the ruthlessness in Bollywood and alleged that Sushant lost 7 films in the last 6 months post the success of his film Chhichhore. The politician also had attended the last rites of the actor a day back. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Nirupam wrote, “छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी। छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है। इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला। सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! #RIPSushant. (After Chhichhore’s success, Sushant Singh Rajput signed 7 films. In the past 6 months, he lost all of them. Why? Film Industry’s ruthlessness is on another level. This has resulted in the killing of a talented actor.”)

