Sushant Singh Rajput becomes Yahoo's 'Most Searched' person of 2020, Rhea Chakraborty is 3rd; See entire list

As the year 2020 is coming to an end, Yahoo India came out with its review list of celebs and personalities. From Sushant Singh Rajput to Rhea Chakraborty to Kangana Ranaut, here are all those who made it to the list.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who's tragic and sad demise shocked the nation, has come out at the top of Yahoo's yearly list of 'Most Searched Personalities of 2020.' Not just this, the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has come on top in the list of Most Searched Female celebs of 2020 and is in the 3rd position in the overall list of personalities searched for in 2020. The list includes many big names including PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

Yahoo even shared a list of male and female celebs who were searched the most in 2020 separately and in the same, Sushant was at the top spot in actors while Rhea remained in the first place in actresses. In the male list, following Sushant, Amitabh Bachchan came at the second spot, while was in the 3rd place. At 4th place, made his entry and late Irrfan Khan came at 5th spot. Others on the list from the 6th to 10th spot included Late , late S. P. Balasubramaniam, Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap, and Allu Arjun.

Talking about females, Rhea was in the top spot, followed by Kangana Ranaut at second place and in the third spot. Actress bagged 4th place, followed by Priyank Chopra Jonas at 5th spot. From 6th to 10th place on Yahoo's female celeb search list of 2020, , Neha Kakkar, Kanika Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan found their mentions. While the overall list of personalities searched in 2020 was dominated by Indian politicians, late Sushant and Rhea came in the top 3 mentions on the list.

Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, left the nation shocked and it is still under CBI investigation. Rhea, on the other hand, came into news when late SSR's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her and accused her of abetment. The case was transferred to CBI after a fight of jurisdiction between Mumbai and Bihar Police ensued. Later, the NCB arrested Rhea in a drug case related to the SSR case. She was released on bail in October, after a month of being in custody.

Credits :Yahoo India

