Sushant Singh Rajput believed Sanjana Sanghi will ‘shine’ post film’s release as she recalls his last message

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput as Kizie and Manny are etched in our memories forever after we saw them create magic in their film and Sushant’s swan song Dil Bechara, which released digitally on July 24, 2020. Prior to the film’s release, Sanjana Sanghi, on various occasions, expressed a sense of grief over Sushant’s absence and how she felt that after the trailer release, Sushant would drop a text to her.

That said, Sanjana, during a recent interview, revealed Sushant’s last message to her wherein the late actor got talking about hard work and told her that there is no shortcut to hard work and honesty. Also, Sanjana revealed that according to Sushant, she has worked really hard in the film, and she will shine. Also, Sanjana revealed that Sushant used to call her ‘Rockstar’. We all know that till date, Sanjana hasn’t come terms with his demise, and she confessed that she reads that message over and over again.

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020 and the film was one of the most watched films on an OTT platform. Prior to the film’s release, Sanjana’s first director, Imtiaz Ali, took to Instagram to share a still of Dil Bechara and wished all the love and luck to the young actress.

Check out a BTS photo of Sushant and Sanjana from the sets of Dil Bechara here:

