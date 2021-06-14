Sushant Singh Rajput: Best happy scenes from the actor’s films over the years

Sushant Singh Rajput’s films were entertaining and inspiring. We bring you some of the best scenes from his movies that will make you laugh, smile, and cry, all at the same time.

There is no doubt that Indians love their movies no matter what the genre is; be it comedy, action, romance, or thriller. And these films definitely tend to inspire many in different ways. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left behind a legacy that his fans will always cherish and remember. His films taught people many life lessons, especially Chhichhore, which was absolutely loved by the audience as it gracefully portrays the issues surrounding mental health. Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, but the films he did, still motivate many.

His fans remember him as one of the jolliest actors and an amazing human being. Sushant has starred in many Bollywood films and in most of his projects, he spotlighted societal stigma. His films focused on topics such as mental health, religious discrimination, among others. As we observe his first death anniversary, we have brought to you some happy scenes from the actor's films over the years.

Kai Po Che

In the scene, the way Sushant Singh Rajput says the dialogue "Tere sikko ke chan chan se mere hawa ki keemat kam ho rahi hai" and the way Amit Sadh appreciates him saying "Waah, waah kya line boli hai yaar, mai likh leta hoon", adds so much weight. And who can forget how Sushant forces Rajkummar Rao to jump from that height into the river with him. The background song 'Meethi Boliyaan' does wonders to this inspiring scene.

Chhichhore

The film is a package of entertainment which takes you back to your hostel days. In this scene, Sushant is seen trying to take admission to the hostel. At the counter, the college officer cuts short his name and he tries to correct him. But everything goes south when the officer gives example of how the hostel name is different than real names.

Dil Bechara

This is the scene from a church where Sanjana Sanghi is talking to Sushant and tells him how she feels when people are sad. She says that she wants to give them a tight hug, and he interrupts her by saying, ‘Please give me also as I am sad’. The scene becomes funny when he says that he is not wearing any underwear and screams the same in the church.

Shuddh Desi Romance

introduces her teddy bear to Raghu. She refers to the teddy bear as her best friend and says that the teddy will sleep with her in the bed. Raghu is confused but before he could react, the actress dozes off to sleep. The hilarious scene then ends with the teddy bear and Raghu looking at each other.

