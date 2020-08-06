Sushant Singh Rajput: Bihar police probing actor’s death return as CBI takes over the case, Confirms IG Patna

As Centre has accepted Bihar government’s request to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, the Bihar Police team has returned from Mumbai.

The mystery around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is getting intense with every passing day as new revelations are being made in the case every now and then. And while all eyes have been on the probe, this much talked about case witnessed a tug of war between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. While Mumbai Police has been investigating the case since the beginning, Bihar Police started their investigation after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. The case took a new turn after Centre accepted the Bihar Government’s request to transfer Sushant’s death case to CBI.

The decision was announced by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. And now as per a recent update, Bihar Police is returning to Patna as CBI is taking over Sushant’s death case. Talking about the same, Patna Inspector General of Police (IG) Sanjay Singh told Republic TV that the team which had gone to investigate the case in Mumbai is coming back to Bihar and will hand over the case to CBI officially post their return to the state.

Singh also requested BMC to release SP Vinay Tiwari who was quarantined post his arrival in Mumbai. To note, SP Tiwari was sent in home quarantine soon after he arrived in Mumbai to investigate Sushant’s case. Talking about the same, Patna IG stated that the civic body has been defying SC’s order. "Even our DGP has taken up the matter and condemned it. We are also discussing all the possible legal options so that he can be released," he said.

Patna: Four officers of Bihar Police including the Investigating Officer, who were in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case, return to the state. Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari continues to be quarantined in #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/UzwrDG3Y1k — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The Department of Personnel and Training also issued a letter that they have extended 'powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Bihar' for investigating in response to the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

Meanwhile, sources stated that CBI will be filing its own case after taking cognisance of the Bihar Police FIR. In fact, they will also be visiting Bihar to take over the documents from the state police formally.

On the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has thanked the Centre government for accepting their request. He tweeted, “The Central Government has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case filed in Patna by the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Thanks to the Central Government for this. We hope that now a better investigation and justice will be found.”

