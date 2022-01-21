Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: 5 heartwarming ways in which fans continue to celebrate his legacy

Sushant Singh Rajput may not be with us anymore but his memories have never and will never leave. The late star created a mark in the industry and his name has been etched in every fan’s heart. It is his birth anniversary today and his fans must be missing him a little more today. Right after SSR passed away, many of his fans from across the globe paid a tribute to the late star in their own special way. Remembering Sushant on his birth anniversary today, we have listed down 5 heartwarming ways in which fans continue to celebrate his legacy.

Naming a star after Sushant Singh Rajput

A fan of Sushant Singh Rajput found a befitting way to pay tribute to the star by naming an actual star after Sushant. The fan had also reportedly got it copyrighted with The Star Register. The fan wrote in a tweet, “Sushant had always been so fond of the stars and thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. May you continue to shine brightest.”

Playing Sushant’s song on a billboard in Indonesia

The Indonesian fans of Sushant Singh Rajput played a musical tribute to the Bollywood star, by sharing one of the actor’s hit songs ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Story Untold’ on a billboard screen of a park. The video went instantly viral on the internet!

Naming a street after SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s hometown is in Purnea in Bihar. Reportedly, mayor Savita Devi had confirmed that to pay a tribute to the late actor an entire stretch from Madhubani to Mata Chowk was named as Sushant Singh Rajput road.

Planting more than 1 lakh trees for SSR

A huge number of fans joined #PlantsForSSR and planted more than 1 lakh trees in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Memory. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to share this information and thank all his fans for fulfilling Sushant’s dream to plant 1000 Trees.

Wax statue of SSR

Ever since his demise, people have remembered the MS Dhoni star by recalling his fond memories through various means on social media. One of the best tributes the late actor got was with his first-ever wax statue that had been unveiled at Asansol which is situated in West Bengal. The statue had been put on display on 17th September 2020. It had been put to life by a sculptor named Susanta Roy, who decided to pay an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput. The statue had also been put up at the museum and is open for visitors.

We miss you, Sushant!

