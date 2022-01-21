Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Fans hail him as inspiration, say ‘Will always remember you’

An actor par excellence, Sushant Singh Rajput will always be remembered for his exceptional acting prowess. Be it his charisma in Dil Bechara or his determination in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the late actor has delivered several remarkable movies on the silver screen. One and a half year ago, the world of cinema lost a gem, but he will always shine bright in audiences memories not only for his work but also for his humble deeds.

Today is the birth anniversary of the late actor and on the occasion, his fans have flooded social media with special tribute for him. Hailing him as an inspiration, many said that he will always remain alive in their hearts. A user wrote, “thank you sushant for existing, thank you for everything you did, thank you for being a good human, thank you for chasing your stars, thank you for believing in love, thank you for bringing us together, thank for just being YOU.” Another wrote, “Your absence is felt daily, but it’s particularly heavy on the day we should be celebrating your life. May your birthday in paradise above be overflowing with divine happiness.”

Take a look at how fans are remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sushant Singh passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor is known for his prolific work in the movies including Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance and more. He was last seen in the emotional coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel, The Fault in Our Stars.

