Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Late actor's sister says 'legacy will live on' with heartfelt video.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary is being fervently marked by his fans and netizens who flooded social media with heartfelt posts. The late actor, who passed away in June 2020, would have turned 36 today. While fans and followers are remembering the actor, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to share a heartwarming video and thanked fans for showering all the love.

Sharing a video featuring Sushant's candid moments and quality time that he spent with his family, Shweta wrote that her brother's legacy will live on. "My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! #SushantDay," Shweta's caption for the video read.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's post:

Fans were quick to comment as they wished the late actor. One fan wrote, "Happy birthday to your handsome brother di. He is smiling at us saying thank you to all of us." Another fan commented, "Happy birthday sushant, always miss u." While another one wrote, "Happy birthday Sushant where ever you are."

