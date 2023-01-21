Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta remembers him; Pens a moving note with an unseen pic

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, left the nation shocked. His death left a massive void in the lives of his family, friends and fans worldwide. It has been two and a half years since he passed away, and his loved ones continue to mourn him even today. His sisters Priyanka Singh, Shweta Singh Kirti, Meetu Singh and Neetu Singh still grieve the loss, and often remember precious memories with him by sharing posts on social media. They often share throwback pictures, and pen heartfelt notes to remember their late brother. Today would have been Sushant’s 37th birthday, and on his birth anniversary, his sisters Shweta and Meetu wrote heartfelt letters to their late brother. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares his unseen pics with her kids Nirvanh and Freyjaa

On January 21, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram to post an adorable picture. It was a collage of two pictures that show Sushant Singh Rajput playing with his niece Freyjaa Kirti, and nephew Nirvanh Kirti. Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen holding Shweta Singh Kirti’s kids, with a goofy expression on his face. Remembering the precious memories, Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional post, in which she expressed their love for him. She also wrote how she will always be proud of him. “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon,” wrote Shweta. Check out her post below.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh remembers him Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh also shared a picture of Sushant, and wrote how he inspired so many people. “Happy B’day My Eternal Pride.U r my everything n more.Only a few r born like u wid such a pure innocence n extensive intellect.I knw wherever u r,u r expressing your divine qualities.U’ve given so much,inspiring millions with the wealth of ur heart. Be eternal,Bhai. #SushantMoon,” wrote Meetu Singh. Sushant’s fans also commented on the post, and while one fan wrote, “Your brother was, is and will always remain an eternal golden page in history who changed the perspective of millions,” another commented, “We r indebted to your brother. How nicely u all nurtured yr little brother. What a beautiful upbringing was. Your brother is our pride. We love him. Sushant Day.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s impressive career Sushant Singh Rajput, who became a household name with his role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Kai Po Che! He went on to star in movies such as Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Dil Bechara was his last project, and it was released post his death in 2020.

