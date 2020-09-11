Sushant Singh Rajput: Calls made between late actor & talent manager on June 13 debunk suicide theory

The CBI has been constantly probing into Sushant Singh Rajput's case since 19th August. Meanwhile, the CDR records of the late actor's talent manager have now been recovered.

(Trigger Warning)

While NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drug angle, the CBI has also intensified its probe. The agency is also questioning Sushant’s talent manager Uday Singh Gauri in connection with the same. Meanwhile, Uday’s recovered CDR records are nothing less shocking. It is revealed that he was in close contact with Rhea and that the two of them exchanged calls a day after Disha Salian’s death and another one after a month of Sushant’s demise.

Moreover, as per a report by Republic World, there were five calls exchanged between Uday and the late actor on June 13, a day before the latter’s death. This also debunks the suicide theory as it is also revealed that Sushant was in talks with Tarun Thaurani and his talent manager for a new film project. As of now, Uday’s link with Rhea Chakraborty is also under scanner of the CBI after the recovery of his CDR records.

Earlier, the two of them communicated 13 times in August 2019, once in February 2020, thrice in April and then once again in May. Not only that, but the records also reveal a 649 second call between them on June 9, a day after Disha Salian’s demise. On the same day, a call was exchanged between Sushant and Rhea too. Post that, a 69 second call was exchanged between Uday and Rhea on July 19, almost a month after the late actor’s demise.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

