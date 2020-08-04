Sushant Singh Rajput case: 2 PILs filed at the Supreme Court for seeking CBI investigation on the matter

Two individuals have filed PILs at the Supreme Court on Tuesday while seeking CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on for further details.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has caused quite a lot of stir across the entire nation. However, things have further escalated after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed a complaint against the former’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five other people over charges of abetment of suicide, siphoning of money, and others. Meanwhile, certain sections of people continue to urge a CBI probe on the case. Now, two PILs have been filed at the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI investigation.

BJP leader Ajay Agrawal and a law student from Mumbai named Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey have filed these two PILs. Meanwhile, Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also decided to recommend the Centre for a CBI enquiry on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. On the other hand, Ajay Agrawal while seeking the probe has drawn reference to Rhea Chakraborty withdrawing an amount of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank account. Earlier, numerous other people had also urged for a proper probe on the entire matter.

Many other sensational revelations have now been made concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The late actor’s father KK Singh had earlier stated in an exclusive video statement why he had to approach the Patna Police sometime back. He alleged that the family had alerted the Bandra Police about an impending danger on his life earlier in February but no action was taken regarding the same. However, Mumbai Police has also issued a press release stating that no written complaint was filed by Sushant’s family at the police station.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

