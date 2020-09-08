Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 25 top Bollywood actors under NCB lens, summons to be given soon: Reports

As per reports, NCB is likely to summon 25 Bollywood actors in the next ten days for their alleged involvement in drugs

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is being interrogated by the NCB for the third consecutive day, and while on Day 2, it was being reported that Rhea Chakraborty had dropped the names of Bollywood celebs who are involved in drugs, today, it is being said that there are 25 top Bollywood actors who are under the NCB lens and will soon be summoned by the agency

Yes, while Rhea Chakraborty has confessed to procuring drugs, she has allegedly said that she never consumed drugs. And also, in another shocking revelation, the Jalebi actor has allegedly named Bollywood stars for their involvement in drugs to the NCB and following up on the names, latest reports suggest that 25 actors are under the NCB lens. As pera report in Times Now, "25 top B-town celebrities are under the lens & summons to be given in the next 10 days.”

Also, yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against SSR’s sisters- Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh for giving bogus prescription to SSR as Rhea has claimed that Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh acquired a ‘bogus medical prescription’ for the late actor and that Sushant died within five days of his sister Priyanka prescribing medicines for the deceased that are “banned under the NDPS Act, 1985 and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.”

Check out the post here:

#Breaking | B-town drug cartel expose explodes: TIMES NOW accesses explosive NCB dossier. 25 top B-town celebrities are under the lens & summons to be given in the next 10 days. Details by TIMES NOW's Siddhant. pic.twitter.com/hHUGdV8xOv — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 8, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant ADMIT celebs attended drug parties at his farmhouse

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×