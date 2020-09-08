  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 25 top Bollywood actors under NCB lens, summons to be given soon: Reports

As per reports, NCB is likely to summon 25 Bollywood actors in the next ten days for their alleged involvement in drugs
41362 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 02:55 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 25 top Bollywood actors under NCB lens, summons to be given soon: Reports
As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is being interrogated by the NCB for the third consecutive day, and while on Day 2, it was being reported that Rhea Chakraborty  had dropped the names of Bollywood celebs who are involved in drugs, today, it is being said that there are 25 top Bollywood actors who are under the NCB lens and will soon be summoned by the agency

Yes, while Rhea Chakraborty has confessed to procuring drugs, she has allegedly said that she never consumed drugs. And also, in another shocking revelation, the Jalebi actor has allegedly named Bollywood stars for their involvement in drugs to the NCB and following up on the names, latest reports  suggest that 25 actors are under the NCB lens. As pera report in Times Now, "25 top B-town celebrities are under the lens & summons to be given in the next 10 days.” 

Also, yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against SSR’s sisters- Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh for giving bogus prescription to SSR as Rhea has claimed that Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh acquired a ‘bogus medical prescription’ for the late actor and that Sushant died within five days of his sister Priyanka prescribing medicines for the deceased that are “banned under the NDPS Act, 1985 and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.”

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant ADMIT celebs attended drug parties at his farmhouse

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Ek no. Ki liar hai Rhea. Ab ho gayi na arrest. Breaking news Rhea is arrested at 3.33 pm. 8 sep 2020.

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

CBI, ED, NCB,- all could not find anything. Time to turn focus on SSR's family.

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

#JusticeForBollywood. #ILoveBollywood #ISupportBollywood. Who the hell cares abt others like Rhea chikki & her bro. #RheaShouldBeArrested.

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Oops now what will Farhan, Shibani and Zoya do?

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

She must have taken Sara's name for sure, she kept saying Sushant has been doing drugs since Kedarnath and he took his friends to thailand on private jet. She has been hinting at Sara to come out in support for her.

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

But how is all this related to SSR case?

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

I wonder how these news channel get to know the conversation between NCB ppl and Rhea. Ain't it private?

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

She is so evil that she wants to make everyone pay for what she has done. Rhea u r a plain cold blooded murderer. Stop acting like some hi-fi woman. You are a bloody thief. Even ppl without money dont act like this. Hope u rot in jail.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Why?? Rhea is a liar. She even framed her own brother Showik how can NCB trust her.?

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

What the hell?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wow this is incredible news!

