Sushant Singh Rajput case: 4 key witnesses describe late actor's last few hours during CBI interrogation

There were reportedly four people present at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on June 14 - Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, Neeraj and Keshav. They have reportedly given their descriptions of the fateful day to the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has now been handed over to the CBI. The investigating agency has already grilled a few people in connection with the case. Not only that, but the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has also been interrogated on Friday. Now, as per a report by NDTV, four people who were present at Sushant’s house on 14th June have described how he spent his last few hours. We are talking about Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, Keshav, and Neeraj here.

Reportedly, all the four witnesses have given their respective versions of how Sushant his last few hours on 14th June. Housekeeper Dipesh Sawant was the first one to wake up in the household on the fateful day. He has claimed to have asked the actor about dinner the previous night. According to him, the latter refused to have anything and instead asked for a mango shake. However, he did ask the others to have dinner.

Sawant also claimed that he watched movie on his mobile after having dinner. He also reportedly called Sushant at around 10.30 pm but got no response. He is said to have woken up at 5.30 am and approached the late actor for asking about breakfast. Sawant reportedly stated that Sushant refused breakfast. His door was open and the fan was on, as per Sawant’s revelation.

Next comes Neeraj and Keshav who reportedly woke up at 7 am. The former has informed the agency that Sushant came downstairs to ask for cold water. Post that, Keshav is said to have went to the late actor’s room for giving coconut water and pomegranate juice at around 9.15 am. However, on finding the door locked, he informed the same to Siddharth Pithani who stayed in the room opposite to Sushant’s (when Rhea Chakraborty wasn’t there). These series of events reportedly happened at around 10.30 am.

As per the witnesses, they knocked on the door but got no response. Siddharth Pithani is also said to have called Sushant’s sister Meetu back then who asked them to keep trying. As per reports, they tried getting some response till 11.15 am and were hovering outside the late actor’s room. They reportedly asked Samuel Miranda for extra keys of the room. However, the latter did not have the keys.

As per reports, Pithani asked the building’s security guard whether he knew any locksmith. He then reportedly googled the same and found one. The locksmith arrived and broke open the door. He was also paid Rs 2000 for his service. According to him, they decided not to let the locksmith know what was happening. Post that, he along with Sawant is said to have entered inside while Neeraj stayed outside. They were then shocked to find Sushant hanging post flicking the lights.

Pithani is said to have informed Meetu Singh about the same. He also reportedly called 108 and asked for a doctor. He didn’t reveal Sushant’s identity initially but later did on being pressed. He has also claimed that the husband of Sushant’s elder sister asked them to bring the actor down and check whether he was breathing. Reportedly, Meetu arrived 5 minutes after they brought down the corpse. They are also said to have tried to revive the late actor.

