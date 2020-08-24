Sushant Singh Rajput case: 80% viscera samples used in original probe; CBI to struggle for forensic evidence

As CBI has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they have visited the late actor’s residence to look out for forensic evidence.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case witnessed a major breakthrough after the Supreme Court transferred the probe to CBI lately. Ever since then, the CBI team has been looking out for every minute detail in the case. In fact, they had even visited the late actor’s Bandra residence to investigate the crime scene and collect the samples. However, as per a recent development, it looks like the CBI will have to struggle with the forensic evidence as 80% of the viscera samples have already been used in the original probe.

However, forensic experts have preserved the remaining samples. “Nearly 80 per cent of the organ samples have been used for analysis. The blood was analysed for DNA, which is preserved. Nothing suspicious was found. The remaining samples have been sealed and preserved at FSL, Kalina. They can be used for a second analysis in case of disputes,” a forensic expert was quoted saying in a report published in Mid Day.

The expert also stated that while the collected samples might be sufficient for CBI’s specific reanalysis, it might be a concern during repeat tests. A source also stated that hasn’t found anything incriminating from the crime scene and that there is no scope for analysing the crime scene further as it wasn’t preserved by the local police.

“The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) scientist from Kalina who had visited the crime scene for analysis, found a cigarette butt and medicine strip, which were also analysed as non-biological samples along with a glass, but nothing incriminating was found. There is no scope for further crime scene analysis as it has not been preserved by local police, so subsequent missing of vital clues cannot be ruled out. With Sushant's body cremated, the CBI will have to rely on the post-mortem notes and the video footage of the autopsy. This may not be sufficient to ascertain direct foul play as no nail clippings, or finger swab were preserved,” the source added.

Looks like extracting forensic evidence being a big challenge for the CBI team in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Meanwhile, the team has also tried recreating the entire incident of June 14 at the late actor’s residence as a part of the investigation and has also been grilling the Kai Po Che actor’s friend Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj.

