Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 85 gadgets including Shraddha, Deepika & Arjun's mobiles sent to Gujarat forensic

It has been six months since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the three agencies, CBI, NCB and ED, continue to investigate the case. While the CBI and ED are looking at the suicide and misappropriation of funds angle respectively, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the drugs angle which came to the fore with the actor's demise. Apart from girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, actors such as , , Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal and Rakul Preet Singh among others were called in for questioning.

Now, according to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, the NCB probing the Bollywood-drug nexus has taken it a step further and sent 85 gadgets to The Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gandhinagar. These gadgets include high-end phones of celebrities like Deepika, Shraddha, Sara, Rhea Chakraborty and Arjun Rampal among others. The Gujarat forensic experts have started data recovery from these gadgets which also includes laptops and pen drives. And extracted data from 30 mobiles has been sent to the NCB, Mirror reported.

These phones are being thoroughly analyzed by the team as they recover deleted videos, chat messages and photos from these phones. Considering these are high-end phones, the forensics reportedly had to procure more tool to carry out the recovery. The NCB is also corroborating this recovered data with their submissions to the agency.

Apart from data recovery, the NCB has also sent around 25 samples of drugs that have so far been seized in raids in Mumbai.

