Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor had a contract of 3 films with YRF; Was paid 1 crore for Byomkesh Bakshy

Police officials have finally acquired a copy of the 3-movie contract between Sushant Singh Rajput and Yash Raj Films. Read further for more details.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire country numb and heartbroken. The actor was 34 at the time of his death. According to police statements, he committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. While his tragic demise has left the entertainment industry in deep shock, a few people have called out certain members of the film fraternity for meddling with the late actor’s career. As of now, an investigation is going on concerning the entire matter.

Apart from interrogating a few people in Sushant’s death case, the police officials had also asked Yash Raj Films for a copy of the contract that he had signed with them. Now, they have acquired the same post which many revelations have been made. As per the contract, Sushant Singh Rajput had a 3-movie deal with YRF and was paid Rs 30 lakh for the first one which is Shuddh Desi Romance co-starring and Vaani Kapoor.

His second venture with YRF was the movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! For which he was reportedly paid an amount of Rs 1 crore. Moreover, it was decided by YRF itself whether the movie turned out to be a hit or flop. However, it is still not clear whether Sushant was paid the above-mentioned amount for his second movie because as per the contract, he was given Rs 60 lakh. Talking about his third movie with YRF titled Paani, it was shelved later on because of the creative differences between its director Shekhar Kapoor and Aditya Chopra.

Credits :India Today

