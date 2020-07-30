Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actor's sister and help provide 'sensational' information to Bihar Police

As per the recent developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Bihar Police team questioned the late actor's sister and house help. The team is likely to record Ankita Lokhande's statement today.

Earlier this week, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide and cheating him financially. While Rhea filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the investigation to Mumbai Police, a four-member police team reached Mumbai and began their investigation. Bihar Police reportedly interrogated Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and the late actor's house help for hours. The police have reportedly obtained "sensational" information after the questioning.

According to Zee News, the Bihar Police team spent almost three hours on Wednesday morning at the Crime Branch office before they made their way to the Pearl Heights building in Versova where they questioned the help. The interrogation took place for two hours. An inspector and sub-inspector from the Bihar police team then quizzed Sushant's sister in an undisclosed location in Goregaon. The sibling was questioned for four hours. The report says there were some "sensational revelations" that resulted from the questioning. DNA reported that the new information obtained was previously unknown to the Mumbai Police.

Today, Bihar Police is expected to record Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's statement. The actress was seen visiting the family following Sushant's sudden death. The actress is reportedly still close with the Dil Bechara star's family. Apart from the questioning, it is also reported that the police will look into Sushant's bank details. The police are likely to record a statement of Sushant's chartered accountant.

