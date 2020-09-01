Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After brother Showik, CBI summons Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for investigation

As CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they have summoned Rhea Chakraborty’s parents and will be grilling them now. To note, the investigating team has also been interrogating Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has been making the headlines for over two months now, is getting intense with every passing day. CBI has taken over the case the investigation and they are leaving no stone unturned to unveil the truth in the matter. While the special investigating team has the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, flatmate Siddharth Pithani on the radar among others, here comes another major development lately. According to media reports, CBI has now summoned the Jalebi actress’ parents for a probe in the case.

In fact, the media reports suggest that Rhea’s parents will be interrogated today at the DRDO officer. To note, there have been reports that Rhea’s family was living off Sushant and that the late actor was bearing all the expenses. Reportedly, Rhea’s family will be questioned about the same. Meanwhile, there were reports that the actress has also been summoned again for another round of interrogation. However, her lawyer has rubbished the news. It is reported that she will be summoned some other day in the case. To note, Rhea has been appearing before CBI for questioning from quite some time now.

On the other hand, there are reports that Rhea is also planning to take legal action against Sushant’s family including prosecution for making false allegations against her. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also claimed that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s family was aware of his mental health and the recently leaked prescriptions and chats have also dropped hints about the same.

