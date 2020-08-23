Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After interrogation, CBI take Siddharth Pithani & Neeraj back to late actor’s home
It’s been a few days since the Supreme Court handed over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI. The team from the Central Bureau of Investigation recently wasted no time in gearing up. Today marks the third day of the CBI’s investigation and they had called late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh for the third round of questioning. Meanwhile, the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was called for the second round of questioning.
Apart from questioning, Neeraj and Pithani, the CBI will also question the key maker who opened the late actor’s bedroom, when he was found dead on June 14th. Neeraj and Pithani’s questioning comes a day after the CBI team and forensic experts visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s home in Mumbai and reconstructed the sequence of events that happened before the actor was found dead in his room. The CBI officials first went to the terrace and then to the flat.
Apart from that the CBI officials also met the doctors at Cooper Hospital who conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. After the questioning was conducted at the CBIs guest house, Neeraj and Pithani were sent back to Sushant’s home.
Here are pictures of Neeraj and Siddharth Pithani leaving the CBI guest house:
The ÇBI officers after recreating the scene yesterday are back again at Sushant's residence . All three Dipesh, Pithani and Neeraj are too at the residence now with the cops as they are recreating the scene as had happened on 13th night and 14th June . .#CBITakesOver #CBIforShushant #SushantDeathMystery #sushansinghrajput #SushantSingRajputDeathCase
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper claims he rolled marijuana cigarettes for actor prior to his demise
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Take his phone! Who does he keep talking to?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Great work by CBI ! There is inconsistency in Pitani n neeraj's statements. Break them n they will spill truth.