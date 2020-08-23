Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After interrogation, CBI take Siddharth Pithani & Neeraj back to late actor’s home

It’s been a few days since the Supreme Court handed over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI. The team from the Central Bureau of Investigation recently wasted no time in gearing up. Today marks the third day of the CBI’s investigation and they had called late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh for the third round of questioning. Meanwhile, the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was called for the second round of questioning.

Apart from questioning, Neeraj and Pithani, the CBI will also question the key maker who opened the late actor’s bedroom, when he was found dead on June 14th. Neeraj and Pithani’s questioning comes a day after the CBI team and forensic experts visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s home in Mumbai and reconstructed the sequence of events that happened before the actor was found dead in his room. The CBI officials first went to the terrace and then to the flat.

Apart from that the CBI officials also met the doctors at Cooper Hospital who conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. After the questioning was conducted at the CBIs guest house, Neeraj and Pithani were sent back to Sushant’s home.