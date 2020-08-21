  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After reaching Mumbai, 5 CBI teams formed to take the investigation forward

As per reports, the CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case have formed five teams to investigate the case. Read on!
After the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to investigate the death probe of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Special Investigation Team of the central agency arrived in Mumbai on August 20, 2020 and while they are exempted from the mandatory quarantine, they are currently staying at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz. Now as per the latest reports coming in, the CBI Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad, who is leading the team, has formed five teams to take the investigation forward. Reports suggest that the first team would examine all the case diaries related to the case that it got from the Mumbai Police, forensic report of Mumbai and autopsy report.

Also, the second team formed by the CBI would take statements of people involved in the case, including those interrogated by the Mumbai Police, and the third team involved in the case would go to Sushant's house with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts to recreate the death scene again. Thereafter, another team of CBI will interrogate neighbours to know how many people live in the area and they will also scan the entire CCTV footage of June 14. Also, they will question Sushant’s cook while another team will be talking to DCP Trimukhe of Mumbai Police.

Also, when the SC was pronouncing the verdict, the bench had said that if any other case is registered regarding Rajput's death, the same shall be probed by the CBI only.

