Sushant Singh Rajput case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Shruti Modi arrives for probe by the ED

On Friday, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi also was summoned. She arrived for questioning.

After Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, also arrived for being probed in the money laundering angle of the case. Earlier, on Friday, she was summoned by ED in the case. Shruti was asked to appear before ED on Friday while Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani was asked to appear before the agency on August 8. After Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh levelled allegations related to money laundering, ED was involved in the case.

While Rhea and Showik’s questioning is currently going on, Shruti too will be probed about the same. Sushant’s father highlighted a transaction amounting to Rs 15 Crore from Sushant’s account in his FIR to Patna Police. The same angle is being questioned by the ED. On August 4, the ED also reportedly grilled Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house manager regarding the same allegations. Meanwhile, Rhea did ask the ED to postpone the questioning today in the morning. However, her appeal was rejected and she was asked to appear as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Rhea.s PIL regarding the transfer of FIR from Bihar to Mumbai is yet to be heard by the Supreme Court next week. This week, during the hearing, the SC instructed all parties to file their reply to them within 3 days. At the same time, it was revealed during the SC hearing that Bihar Government’s recommendation for the CBI probe has been accepted by the Centre and the subsequent notification was issued on the same day. The CBI spokesperson also confirmed to IANS that they received the notification. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Mumbai: Earlier visuals of Shruti Modi's arrival at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in #SushantSinghRajput's death case. She is the actor's former business manager.#RheaChakraborty is also being questioned by the agency. https://t.co/gpUhatsyZd pic.twitter.com/77vNy5lrMl — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Mumbai: Shruti Modi, former business manager of #SushantSinghRajput, arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in the case. — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

