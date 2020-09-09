  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakrabroty sent to 14 day judicial custody: Reports

As per latest reports, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and other drug peddlers have been sent for 14 days judicial custody
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakrabroty sent to 14 day judicial custody: ReportsSushant Singh Rajput Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakrabroty sent to 14 day judicial custody: Reports
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, too, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement