Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After Shruti Modi, former staffer reveals Rhea Chakraborty took financial calls

Sushant Singh Rajput's former staffer named Akhilesh worked with him until last year revealed that almost the entire staff was changed and Rhea Chakraborty used to take financial decisions.

With new details emerging every single day in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the latest development comes from the late actor's former staffer named Akhilesh who worked with him until last year. Speaking to Times Now, Akhilesh revealed that he worked with the actor for around six month and left during the promotions of Chhichhore were underway. He added that the house help staff was removed from their duties one by one around that time.

Addressing reports of black magic and prayers in the house, Akhilesh said that during his stint with the actor no such activity took place. In fact., he also added that Sushant's health was fine back then and he used to play cricket and other sports with them as well. However, Akhilesh said that he never met his family members in the brief time that he was there.

Speaking about the finances of the household, he added that Rhea used to handle and take decisions. Her brother Showik Chakraborty also used to visit the late actor's apartment. It is important to note that former manager Shruti Modi, in her interrogation to ED, had also revealed that Rhea Chakraborty used to take all the financial decisions.

Sushant's family, in their FIR with the Patna Police, have alleged that Rs 15 crore were siphoned off. The ED is probing this matter and have interrogated all key members in the case so far. It has summoned the current house help staff especially those hired by Rhea. It has also seized phones and electronic devices of Rhea and her family. Meanwhile, the CBI is also conducting a parallel probe.

