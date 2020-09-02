Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh and Neeraj, CBI grills late actor’s driver: Reports

As per the latest round of reports, CBI summoned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s driver for interrogation

After interrogating Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty for five consecutive days, yesterday, Rhea’s parents were summoned by the CBI and today, latest reports suggest that the CBI had grilled Sushant’s driver, too. Yes, as per a report in Times Now, CBI summoned late actor’s driver and grilled him over the death of the Kedarnath actor. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is questioning the Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya after his name had reportedly surfaced in the possible ‘drug chats’ with Rhea Chakraborty

While the CBI is investigating the case, officers of the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), who are part of the probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, have reportedly said that the probe team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that Rajput was murdered. However, the case is still open and they are probing the suicide angle and examining if a case can be made for abetment to suicide.

Now while the NCB is also probing the drug angle in the case, in the latest, a drug peddler, who was taken into custody by the Narcotics Bureau has admitted that he knew Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. Also, in a WhatsApp message accessed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Showik Chakraborty asked a drug peddler, for the drug for 'Dad' as the chat read, “Wanted a boom bro, dad wants... Didn't realise his maal is over.”

Check out the post here:

#NewsAlert | Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI questions SSR’s driver. pic.twitter.com/d8OwGFihCN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend & producer Sandip Ssingh threatens defamation suit against rumours

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×