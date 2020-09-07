Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS begin viscera testing to check for poisoning, result to take around 10 days

As per reports, the AIIMS team will be working with 25 per cent of viscera sample to conduct tests in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read details below.

The Sushant Singh Rajput Case is currently being probed by the CBI, ED and NCB and various angles have emerged since the investigation began almost two weeks ago. While the agencies are following up on various leads, the CBI has pulled in AIIMS for a second opinion. The AIIMS, on the other hand, formed a five-member team to look into Sushant's case and began their study. However, the AIIMS team has not revealed any forensic findings so far.

Now, the team has begun the actor's viscera test to check for poisoning and the result is expected to come in the next 10 days or so. Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is Head of Forensic Department AIIMS and leading the team in Sushant's case, revealed that the test is being conducted.

"AIIMS Forensic Board is conducting viscera test in SSR case to check for poisoning. Result to come within ten days: (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Dept at AIIMS & Chairman of Medical board formed in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase," ANI tweeted.

AIIMS Forensic Board is conducting viscera test in SSR case to check for poisoning. Result to come within ten days:(Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Dept at AIIMS & Chairman of Medical board formed in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

According to Times Now report, the Kalina forensic team had used almost 75 per cent of the viscera sample for tests. Whereas, the remaining 25 per cent will now be used by the AIIMS team. It also reported that the team has procured advanced equipments for testing and the next meeting will take place on 17 September. Citing sources, Republic TV had earlier revealed that the AIIMS team has also not dismissed the murder angle.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic reports to be submitted soon, murder angle reportedly not ruled out

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×