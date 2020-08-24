  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic chief raises concerns over no time stamp on autopsy report

AIIMS Forensic Department head Sudhir Gupta has confirmed that CBI has approached them to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report.
41362 reads Mumbai
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic chief raises concerns over no time stamp on autopsy report.

It is day four of CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case in the city and the agency is in full swing interrogating all the key members in the case. Earlier, there were reports that the CBI will be sending Sushant's post mortem report to AIIMS in Delhi for a second opinion. Now, as per a latest Times Now report, the AIIMS Forensic Department head Sudhir Gupta has confirmed to the channel that the CBI approached them and his team will be examining the autopsy report.

The forensic chief also has raised concerns over the missing time stamp on autopsy report. As per protocol, doctors or the hospital staff should mention the time when the autopsy is being conducted on the report. He also suggested that Mumbai Police should have taken a second opinion and consulted doctors. 

AIIMS forensic department will now form a five-member team, headed by Sudhir Gupta, that will be looking into the lapses that have surfaced in Sushant's autopsy report. The late actor's postmortem took place at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai after Sushant's demise on 14 June. 

His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was seen visiting the hospital's mortuary the next day on 15 June with her family members. This too attracted a whole lot of controversy as no one is allowed to visit the hospital's morgue including family members. The actress has reportedly been summoned for interrogation by the CBI while her brother Showik Chakraborty has already been taken for questioning. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty at DRDO guest house

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement