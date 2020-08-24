Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic chief raises concerns over no time stamp on autopsy report

AIIMS Forensic Department head Sudhir Gupta has confirmed that CBI has approached them to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report.

It is day four of CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case in the city and the agency is in full swing interrogating all the key members in the case. Earlier, there were reports that the CBI will be sending Sushant's post mortem report to AIIMS in Delhi for a second opinion. Now, as per a latest Times Now report, the AIIMS Forensic Department head Sudhir Gupta has confirmed to the channel that the CBI approached them and his team will be examining the autopsy report.

The forensic chief also has raised concerns over the missing time stamp on autopsy report. As per protocol, doctors or the hospital staff should mention the time when the autopsy is being conducted on the report. He also suggested that Mumbai Police should have taken a second opinion and consulted doctors.

AIIMS forensic department will now form a five-member team, headed by Sudhir Gupta, that will be looking into the lapses that have surfaced in Sushant's autopsy report. The late actor's postmortem took place at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai after Sushant's demise on 14 June.

His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was seen visiting the hospital's mortuary the next day on 15 June with her family members. This too attracted a whole lot of controversy as no one is allowed to visit the hospital's morgue including family members. The actress has reportedly been summoned for interrogation by the CBI while her brother Showik Chakraborty has already been taken for questioning.

Times Now

