Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic reports to be submitted soon, murder angle reportedly not ruled out

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is under investigation by multiple agencies like the CBI, ED and NCB. The CBI which is heading the main investigation had reached out to AIIMS for a second opinion and to study the late actor's post mortem report. The AIIMS, on the other hand, formed a team to look into Sushant's case and began their study. It has been almost two weeks since the CBI pulled in AIIMS into the investigation. However, the AIIMS team has not revealed any forensic findings so far.

Now, Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is Head of Forensic Department AIIMS and leading the team in Sushant's case has given an update on the matter. He said, "Sushant Singh Rajput death case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will be only submitted to CBI in due course of time."

Sushant Singh Rajput death case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will be only submitted to CBI in due course of time: (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Dept at AIIMS & Chairman of Medical board formed in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase to ANI — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Citing sources, Republic TV revealed that the AIIMS team has not dismissed the murder angle as reported earlier. The report suggested that rumours of murder angle being dismissed and focus on suicide angle could have been "planted". After the CBI approached the AIIMS for assistance, a five-member team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta was formed. The forensic chief had earlier raised concerns over the missing time stamp on autopsy report.

The late actor's postmortem took place at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai after his demise on 14 June. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was seen visiting the hospital's mortuary the next day on 15 June with her family members. This too attracted a whole lot of controversy as no one is allowed to visit the hospital's morgue including family members.

