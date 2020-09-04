  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic reports to be submitted soon, murder angle reportedly not ruled out

It has been almost two weeks since the CBI pulled AIIMS into the investigation. However, the AIIMS team has not revealed any forensic findings so far.
34468 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput Case,AIIMSSushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic reports to be submitted soon, murder angle reportedly not ruled out.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is under investigation by multiple agencies like the CBI, ED and NCB. The CBI which is heading the main investigation had reached out to AIIMS for a second opinion and to study the late actor's post mortem report. The AIIMS, on the other hand, formed a team to look into Sushant's case and began their study. It has been almost two weeks since the CBI pulled in AIIMS into the investigation. However, the AIIMS team has not revealed any forensic findings so far. 

Now, Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is Head of Forensic Department AIIMS and leading the team in Sushant's case has given an update on the matter. He said, "Sushant Singh Rajput death case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will be only submitted to CBI in due course of time." 

Citing sources, Republic TV revealed that the AIIMS team has not dismissed the murder angle as reported earlier. The report suggested that rumours of murder angle being dismissed and focus on suicide angle could have been "planted". After the CBI approached the AIIMS for assistance, a five-member team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta was formed. The forensic chief had earlier raised concerns over the missing time stamp on autopsy report.   

The late actor's postmortem took place at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai after his demise on 14 June. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was seen visiting the hospital's mortuary the next day on 15 June with her family members. This too attracted a whole lot of controversy as no one is allowed to visit the hospital's morgue including family members.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty leaves his house with NCB officials for drugs probe

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement