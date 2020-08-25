  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS team to submit forensic findings of postmortem & viscera report by Friday

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently under investigation by CBI. The AIIMS forensic team was called in to check the post mortem and viscera report of the late actor. Now, as per a news channel, the AIIMS forensic department will submit their findings maximum by Friday.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 12:27 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS team to submit forensic findings of postmortem & viscera report by FridaySushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS team to submit forensic findings of postmortem & viscera report by Friday

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new turn when CBI took over the probe of the late actor’s untimely death. The CBI team called in the AIIMS forensic team to examine Cooper hospital’s post mortem report. Now, as per the latest update, the AIIMS forensic team has been asked to submit its final findings of the postmortem & viscera report by Friday to the CBI team. Several conspiracy theories were floating around the late actor’s post mortem report and viscera report. 

As per Times Now, the CBI team officials had asked the AIIMS forensic team to submit their findings from the postmortem and viscera report maximum by Friday. The AIIMS forensic team was to be headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta who had reportedly raised questions over the absence of time of death of the late actor from the post mortem. Further, reportedly the AIIMS report is expected to clear whether the post mortem of Sushant’s corpse was done in a professional manner or not. 

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, Sushant’s former CA Sandeep Shridhar was also called by the CBI team for questioning at the DRDO guest house. Furthermore, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Keshav also were asked to arrive at the DRDO guest house for questioning. The CBI team has been probing Pithani and Neeraj and they even took them to the late actor’s house to reconstruct the crime scene. Reportedly, Samuel Miranda, who was a close aide of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager, also is likely to be called in for questioning by the CBI team. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it left the entire nation in a state of shock. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta lauds the musical tribute to her ‘beautiful brother’ by family friend

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement