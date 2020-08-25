Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS team to submit forensic findings of postmortem & viscera report by Friday

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently under investigation by CBI. The AIIMS forensic team was called in to check the post mortem and viscera report of the late actor. Now, as per a news channel, the AIIMS forensic department will submit their findings maximum by Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new turn when CBI took over the probe of the late actor’s untimely death. The CBI team called in the AIIMS forensic team to examine Cooper hospital’s post mortem report. Now, as per the latest update, the AIIMS forensic team has been asked to submit its final findings of the postmortem & viscera report by Friday to the CBI team. Several conspiracy theories were floating around the late actor’s post mortem report and viscera report.

As per Times Now, the CBI team officials had asked the AIIMS forensic team to submit their findings from the postmortem and viscera report maximum by Friday. The AIIMS forensic team was to be headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta who had reportedly raised questions over the absence of time of death of the late actor from the post mortem. Further, reportedly the AIIMS report is expected to clear whether the post mortem of Sushant’s corpse was done in a professional manner or not.

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, Sushant’s former CA Sandeep Shridhar was also called by the CBI team for questioning at the DRDO guest house. Furthermore, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Keshav also were asked to arrive at the DRDO guest house for questioning. The CBI team has been probing Pithani and Neeraj and they even took them to the late actor’s house to reconstruct the crime scene. Reportedly, Samuel Miranda, who was a close aide of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager, also is likely to be called in for questioning by the CBI team. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it left the entire nation in a state of shock.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta lauds the musical tribute to her ‘beautiful brother’ by family friend

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×