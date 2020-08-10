Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ambulance attendant reveals details about his body; Claims there were marks on legs

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai. Several shocking claims have been made in the late actor’s case. In a recent claim, the ambulance attendant spoke to a news channel and reportedly revealed several shocking details.

(Trigger Warning) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is under investigation currently and Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and others were called by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for a probe. While the case is being investigated, shocking claims by the Ambulance attendant have come in who was present on the day the actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. Sushant’s autopsy report that had come in reportedly ruled out foul play and the Mumbai Police was reportedly investigating the case from other angles.

Now, as per the conversation of Times Now with the Ambulance attendant, he revealed details about the late actor’s body. The ambulance attendant said that the actor’s body had reportedly turned yellow and that apparently there were marks on his body. Further, in the conversation with the news channel, the ambulance attendant further claimed that the late actor’s both legs were bent and mentioned that it was a ‘weird’ thing in the case of an alleged suicide case as being reported.

The ambulance attendant also reportedly claimed that the mark on the late actor’s neck was non-consistent and that no foam was coming out from his mouth. He further told the news channel that based on his experience over the years, he reportedly found these things suspicious about the body. However, the autopsy report had earlier confirmed that Sushant had died of asphyxiation due to hanging.

Meanwhile, the viscera report of the actor that had been shared by the Mumbai Police also revealed that there was reportedly no presence of drugs in the late actor’s body. Meanwhile, post the Mumbai Police’s days of investigation, Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna. Post this, Bihar police also probed the case. However, Rhea filed a petition seeking transfer of case from Bihar to Mumbai in the Supreme Court. The same will be heard on August 11. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020. His demise left everyone shocked.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Credits :Times Now

