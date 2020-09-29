  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ambulance driver maintains late actor murdered; Says 'everything looked suspicious’

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continues to be investigated, the ambulance driver who saw the late actor’s body reiterates that is a case of murder and not suicide.
24128 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput – the name has been all over the news for over three months now. It all started on the fateful day of June 14 when the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence. Ever since then there have been speculations about his unfortunate death. While the initial reports claimed it was a case of suicide, there have been speculations of a foul play in the case. And now, the AIIMS forensic report has claimed that no organic poison was found in Sushant’s body.

Although it is being considered a breakthrough in the case, the ambulance driver, who took Sushant’s body to the mortuary, continues to maintain that the later actor was murdered. In his interaction with Times Now, the ambulance driver reiterates that it is a case of murder and not suicide and stated that everything looked suspicious. He stated, “I said what I saw. It was murder. As of now, the drugs angle has come to light, later the murder will also be exposed. There is no way his leg could have been broken if he had hanged himself.”

The ambulance driver further asserted that the lights in the postmortem room was quite dime and he has no idea about what transpired inside the postmortem room. However, he continues to stand by his statement that SSR was murdered

Meanwhile, it is also reported that while AIIMS forensic team has submitted the finding to CBI, the special investigation team is likely to investigate the angle of abetment of suicide in the case.

