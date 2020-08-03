Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ambulance driver says he brought down corpse; Reveals he's getting threat calls

The ambulance driver who was present at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on June 14 has recently given an explosive statement related to the case. Read on for further details.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise had sent a shockwave across the entire industry. However, the twists and turns revolving around his case have further led to multiple confusions. As per media reports and police statements, the actor died by suicide. However, certain sections of people have sensed a foul play in the entire matter and have urged a proper probe on the case. Both Mumbai and Bihar Police have been separately investigating the case and have summoned some individuals too.

In the midst of all this, an explosive interview given by the ambulance driver present at Sushant’s house on June 14 has raised eyebrows now. Akshay Bandgar in an interview with Republic TV has said that he was the one who brought Sushant’s body down and that he along with others were hired for this by the Mumbai Police. What he says next is sure to shock anybody. Akshay reveals that he has been receiving threat calls from international numbers since that very day.

However, the ambulance owner Laxman Bandgar has made a contradictory statement concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. According to him, the Mumbai Police brought Sushant’s body down. Meanwhile, the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people a few days back on charges of abetment of suicide, financial exploitation, threats, and other allegations. As many as 40 people including Rhea, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, and others have been summoned to the police station in relation to Sushant’s case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

