Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ambulance driver on why two ambulances were present at late actor’s house

As we speak, the CBI is investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and questioning girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani, Deepesh Sawant and others to figure out what happened on the fateful day of June 14, 2020. Now we all know that the media channels are doing their own trial and talking to eye-witnesses and others related to the case of SSR, and from Day 1, it is being said that there were two ambulances present at Sushant’s house on June 14, 2020.

We all know that Sushant’s mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital for postmortem, and an ambulance coordinator named Vishal, in an interview with India Today, revealed that it was his team who went with the ambulance to Sushant's house to carry the mortal remains to the hospital. Also, the driver of the first ambulance, Sahil, in an interview, said that there were two ambulances that were sent to the late actor’s house because the trolley wheel of the first ambulance was broken which is why they had to change the ambulance and after the second ambulance arrived, Sahil took out the first one.

Driver of the second ambulance, Akshay, in an interview, said that he went to Sushant’s house after he got a call from the Mumbai police. Also, Akshay agreed that the first ambulance's stretcher wheel was broken, and so, a second ambulance was called in. Not just this, Akshay revealed that he went up the stairs to take Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains. After reaching the actor’s room, the police was present and Akshay and his helper shifted Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains from the bed in a rexin cover. Also, it is being heavily reported that Sandip Ssingh called the ambulance driver two days post actor’s demise, and when Akshay was asked about the same, he said that he doesn't know who he is and had called the filmmaker for a payment and the Mumbai police introduced Sandip Ssingh to the driver and they were told that he (Sandip) will pay the ambulance bill. As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned thrice by the CBI, and it is being reported that Rhea has already been summoned for the fourth time.

