Sushant Singh Rajput case: Amruta Fadnavis’ tweet of Mumbai not being safe gets backlash from Shiv Sena, NCP

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and Mumbai Police’s investigation has got everyone brimming with an opinion and it has sparked a new debate across the country. Recently, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis shared her views on Mumbai Police’s investigation in Sushant’s death case and wrote that the city has lost its humanity is no longer safe to live and used hashtags #JusticeforSushantSingRajput and #JusticeForDishaSalian.

She wrote, “The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens.” While her tweet did grab a lot of attention, she has also faced a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP for defaming the Mumbai Police.

In fact, in response to Amruta’s tweet, Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi challenged Devendra and Amruta to give up the Mumbai Police security. She wrote, “I challenge these state BJP leaders and their political aspiration bearing family accusing @MumbaiPolice and defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of former CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful.”

The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) August 3, 2020

I challenge these state BJP leaders&their political aspiration bearing family accusing @MumbaiPolice&defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of fmr CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 3, 2020

• Roams around with Mumbai Police security&car

• Only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs is Mumbai Police.

• Axis Banks account,allegedly taken from other banks of Mumbai Police BUT when Bihar elections come- cover failures of Bihar& defame Mumbai Police

Shame https://t.co/xlr5PyCOHH — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 3, 2020

On the other hand, NCP spokesperson also shared an old video of Amruta wherein she was seen sitting on the edge of a ship and wrote, “She should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her.”

मॅडमना फक्त पोलीसांचे अंकाऊंट Axix Bank मध्ये ऊघङण्यापुरताच रस होता ... जेव्हा त्या क्रूजच्या टोकावर बसून हवा खात होत्या तेव्हा पोलीस स्वतःचा जीव धोक्यात घालून तयांना सुरक्षित करत होता...! विसरल्या असतील .. pic.twitter.com/VfD4Zrvgtm — Aditi Nalawde (@adi_nal) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders including Subramanian Swamy have been demanding CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

