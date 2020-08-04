  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Amruta Fadnavis’ tweet of Mumbai not being safe gets backlash from Shiv Sena, NCP

After former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis stated that Mumbai isn’t safe to live anymore with the way the cops are handling Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, she invited some sharp reactions from Shiv Sena and NCP.
27574 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Amruta Fadnavis’ tweet of Mumbai not being safe gets backlash from Shiv Sena, NCPSushant Singh Rajput case: Amruta Fadnavis’ tweet of Mumbai not being safe gets backlash from Shiv Sena, NCP
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and Mumbai Police’s investigation has got everyone brimming with an opinion and it has sparked a new debate across the country. Recently, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis shared her views on Mumbai Police’s investigation in Sushant’s death case and wrote that the city has lost its humanity is no longer safe to live and used hashtags #JusticeforSushantSingRajput and #JusticeForDishaSalian.

She wrote, “The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens.” While her tweet did grab a lot of attention, she has also faced a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP for defaming the Mumbai Police.

In fact, in response to Amruta’s tweet, Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi challenged Devendra and Amruta to give up the Mumbai Police security. She wrote, “I challenge these state BJP leaders and their political aspiration bearing family accusing @MumbaiPolice and defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of former CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful.”

On the other hand, NCP spokesperson also shared an old video of Amruta wherein she was seen sitting on the edge of a ship and wrote, “She should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her.”

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders including Subramanian Swamy have been demanding CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate releases brother in law's texts to actor: Keep my wife away from your problems

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement